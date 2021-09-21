The BC Vaccine Card Verifier app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (Black Press Media files)

The BC Vaccine Card Verifier app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. vaccine cards to soon match name on legal IDs after some mismatched

To date, the province said 2,987,031 people have downloaded the B.C. vaccine card

Public health officials say they’re working to fix issues where names on B.C. vaccine cards did not match names on peoples’ legal IDs.

“We’ve worked over the last week to solve this,” health minister Adrian Dix said. “The B.C. vaccine card has been updated to ensure that the name that is displayed matches the name on your B.C. services card or combined driver’s license and B.C. services card.”

The B.C. vaccine card came into effect on Sept. 13. British Columbians must provide proof of vaccination to access certain recreational and social settings until at least January 31, 2022.

RELATED: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

Dix said that people who had the wrong name appear on their B.C. vaccine card can now download a new one from the province’s website. Anyone who has the wrong name listed on their B.C. services card or driver’s license can update it online or they can call Health Insurance B.C. at 1-800-663-7100.

To date, the province said 2,987,031 people have downloaded the B.C. vaccine card and 4,031,909 people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. reports 525 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, now 332 in hospital
Next story
Bringing together local needs and tourism focus of Penticton’s North Gateway plan

Just Posted

A two-storey office building is planned for this lot at 2110 11th Ave. NE next to the Trans-Canada Highway and near the Comfort Inn in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

Six RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 volunteers were awarded the National Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Operational Merit Medal for their help in rescuing a 68-year-old hiker who fell off of a cliff on Sept. 9, 2020. (Facebook)
Shuswap search and rescue volunteers receive medal for life-saving mission

Registered Acupuncturist Melanie McLeod recently opened Apricus Wellness in the Old Courthouse building on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Place of healing: Salmon Arm acupuncturist opens new practice in Old Courthouse

School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger announced hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools were lifted as of Sept. 20, 2021. (File photo)
Hold and secure measures lifted at Salmon Arm schools, following protester incident