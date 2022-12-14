Tents and people are seen at a homeless encampment at Crab Park below the towers of the downtown skyline in Vancouver, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tents and people are seen at a homeless encampment at Crab Park below the towers of the downtown skyline in Vancouver, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Vancouver partner to build modular housing for Downtown Eastside residents

90 temporary units to be ready by March 2023

British Columbia and the City of Vancouver are teaming up to build 90 modular housing units with round-the-clock supports for people experiencing homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.

Premier David Eby says the temporary homes will serve as a “bridge” to health supports and more permanent, stable housing.

A statement from the ministry says the units will be in two separate locations near the Science World and Olympic Village SkyTrain stations and are set to open in March 2023.

It says the units will be offered to people currently living in shelters, freeing up more of those paces for people living in what the ministry describes as “unsafe encampments,” including those along Vancouver’s Hastings Street and a waterfront park.

The homes are part of the B.C. government’s $7-billion housing plan, and with a lifespan of a least three years, they are considered a transitional step while permanent housing is developed.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city is in the midst of one of the “greatest crises” in its history, and today’s announcement makes “meaningful progress” towards securing quality housing for the most vulnerable residents.

“We applaud the provincial government’s continued response to the call for greater senior-level involvement in the crisis on the Downtown Eastside,” Sim says.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessnessHousingVancouver

Previous story
Canada’s chief science adviser releases recommendations to combat long-COVID
Next story
Coldest weather still to come and ‘pretty good’ chance of white Christmas in Okanagan

Just Posted

A custom 18-foot home from Your Tiny Homes Inc. was the model used in a presentation at the Dec. 7 Sicamous Planning and Development Committee meeting, about possibly allowing such homes at 1005 Riverside Ave. (Summit Tiny Homes photo)
Sicamous committee contemplates tiny homes on Riverside Avenue

You rarely see voles feeding in the open. This one is living dangerously as it nibbles grass on a lawn close to the edge of Shuswap Lake. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Tiny voles are heavyweights in the Salmon Arm Bay food chain

An advanced life support unit was moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm in September 2022. (File photo)
Advanced paramedic unit moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm

These are just some of the trees and woodland creatures adorned with lights at the Salmon Arm home of Kayla, Brandi and Rod Butts, mother and grandparents to four-year-old Jaxon, who died in July 2022. (Photo contributed)
Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died