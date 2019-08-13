Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle accident on Highway 10 in Surrey, July 31, 2019. (Black Press Media)

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Independent statistics show B.C. drivers will continue to pay the highest average insurance rates in Canada, next year and into the future, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says.

The private industry group cites the latest numbers from the General Insurance Statistical Agency, an average of $1,832 per year. Alberta comes in at $1,316, Saskatchewan at $1,235 and Ontario at $1,505.

“While many important changes are underway in B.C., none are expected to reduce the price most drivers are paying,” said Aaron Sutherland, the bureau’s Pacific region vice president. “With ICBC stating that it will need price increases to raise over $1 billion in the years ahead, now more than ever, the market must be opened to competition and choice to improve the affordability of auto insurance for drivers.”

RELATED: Budget includes bailouts for ICBC, B.C. Hydro

RELATED: ICBC renewals get more complicated this year

The average is calculated by comparing the total premiums collected from passenger vehicles in each province, and dividing by the number of vehicles insured.

ICBC is calculating rates for next year based on a new system that shifts costs to the highest-risk drivers.

Caps on “pain and suffering” payouts and an administrative tribunal for minor injury claims were put into effect in April as accident and legal costs soared in B.C.

ICBC retains a monopoly on basic liability insurance and competes for optional coverage for collision, glass and other coverage. The Crown corporation also operates driver licensing in B.C. and funds police enforcement and safety improvement projects, costs ICBC says are reflected in higher rates.

The Insurance Bureau retained accounting firm MNP to compare B.C. and Alberta vehicle insurance, with this year’s ICBC changes in effect. Their study found that insurance coverage and payouts are similar in the two provinces, except for rates.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Flights out of Hong Kong cancelled again amid protests

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man survives head-on crash that totals car, kills bear

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

Close vote from Salmon Arm council upholds 2021 termination of Canoe Beach lease lots

A tie vote defeats move by three council members to search for a ‘win-win’ solution

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Sicamous community group seeks to expand nutrition, mental health services

Fundraising campaign underway to help Eagle Valley Community Support Society

Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Unacceptable levels of coliform bacteria has led to an advisory from the CSRD

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: air quality statement narrowed, mix of sun and cloud

Your weather report for Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

Dedicated Summerland blood donor rolls up sleeve 150 times

Regular schedule of donations began in 1977

Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Kelowna police on scene of serious collision involving cyclist

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Most Read