B.C. VOTES 2020: Greens join North Okanagan race

Keli Westgate throws her ‘compost lady’ hat in the ring

Keli Westgate is back in the running.

The familiar face is once again seeking the provincial Vernon-Monashee MLA position for the Green Party.

Known to some as ‘the compost lady,’ Westgate is a marketing consultant and a social media manager.

“I am a ‘concept to completion’ kind of person,” said Westgate, who enjoys making films and videos. “I appreciate beauty, detail, and diversity.”

The mother, certified permaculture designer and organic gardener, also calls herself: “an avid reader and lifelong learner, a critical thinker, a philosopher, a theologist.”

In short, she says she is a connector of great people.

“I walk the line between creatives, business-types and non-profits. I try to speak all of their unique languages.”

She is passionate about sustainability and regeneration of landscapes, media literacy, communication and knowledge, music, family, food security, and enjoying the simple things in life.

She has served as a director for the non-profit Sustainable Environment Network Society, the Historic O’Keefe Ranch, and the Green Party Federal Riding Association.

Westgate ran in the 2017 provincial election, beat out by incumbent Eric Foster.

BC Votes 2020Election 2020Green Party