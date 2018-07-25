B.C. Wildfire Service reports small fire near Anstey Arm in the Shuswap

Fire burning northwest of Sicamous listed as active but not spreading

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a small fire on the Anstey Archipelago, near Anstey Arm and northwest of Sicamous. The fire is burning an area of 0.2 hectares and is listed as active. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

The B.C. Wildfire Service has just updated their fire map to reveal a small wildfire burning near the Anstey Archipelago, an area within Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park northeast of Cinnemousum Narrows and near Anstey Arm.

The fire is currently listed as active and reported to be burning an area of approximately 0.2 hectares.

It was first reported to the B.C. Wildfire Service July 20 but was only updated on the provincial wildfire map July 25. It does not appear to be spreading and is not listed as a wildfire of note by the wildfire service.

The Observer will update with more information if it becomes available.

If you have seen this fire or have any additional information, send us a news tip to newsroom@saobserver.net.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.