B.C. Wine Authority relocates to Summerland

Office and equipment now at site on Prairie Valley Road

The British Columbia Wine Authority has moved to Summerland from Penticton.

The wine authority, the regulatory body which oversees the British Columbia Vintners Quality Alliance program, has moved its office and its testing and regulatory equipment to Summerland.

“We are still in the heart of the largest grape growing and wine production region in the province, and look forward to serving our members and industry from our new home,” said general manager Scott Hennenfent.

The British Columbia Wine Authority is an independent regulatory authority to which the Province of British Columbia has delegated responsibility for enforcing the Province’s Wines of Marked Quality Regulation. The regulations also address issues such as truth in labelling wine appellations across the province.

The new location is at Unit 3, 7519 Prairie Valley Road in Summerland.