B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide

Dawson Creek’s Kiara Agnew was on a ‘dream birthday vacation’

A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.

The woman has been identified by family members as Kiara Agnew from Dawson Creek, B.C.

Her family says on a GoFundMe page that Agnew went on what was supposed to be a “dream birthday vacation” to Mexico with her boyfriend, but that “turned into a nightmare” when relatives were notified of her death on Friday.

Agnew’s mother, Michele Levesque, later posted to Facebook that her daughter’s body will be returned to Dawson Creek.

SSP Solidaridad said in a statement in Spanish that police from the Secretariat of Public Security took a man into custody after “a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighbourhood.”

Mexican prosecutors have confirmed the woman was found dead Friday, adding he is in custody and possible charges are being considered.

