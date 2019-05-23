Thetis Lake. (Black Press News Media file photo)

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

A woman is “black and blue” after being pushed off a cliff at Thetis Lake near Victoria, according to West Shore RCMP.

Police are investigating a report of a 29-year-old woman who was injured after being pushed off a 40-foot cliff at Thetis Lake in View Royal.

On May 19 at about 3:30 p.m., police said the victim was hiking near the first beach cliff face by herself. She encountered a group of people who were cliff diving, although diving is prohibited at the location.

The woman told police there were three groups of separate people at that location at the top of the cliff. Police said the woman was looking over the edge of the cliff when she felt someone push her from behind.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Thetis Lake

“That is what caused her to fall down 40 feet into the water,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “She would have hit the water very hard.”

When the woman emerged from the water down below, she told police a man asked her if she was okay but the woman declined help and managed to swim to shore.

“We need to understand your perspective, we’d like to speak to you as a witness,” Saggar said about the man. “If you were part of the group of people at the top and would have seen a lone female fall into the water or be pushed into the water please contact us and let us know what happened, we need to speak to you as a witness. If you were the person who happened to put hands on this lady, please call us.”

Saggar said the woman sustained severe bruising. She has been released from hospital but has bruising on the front part of her body, up and down her legs and on her stomach and chest.

“In speaking with her and observing her injuries, they’re quite significant,” Saggar said. “It’s going to take a while to recover from that kind of bruising.”

READ ALSO: Updated: woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

The woman, who is from Sooke, did not know any of the individuals at the top of the cliff, nor did she know the man below. She did, however, have a conversation with three women before she was pushed and told police she believes one of them pushed her.

The women are described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, two with brown hair and one with blonde hair. They were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

Saggar said the women were drinking but police are still investigating to what extent.

The primary concern for police is safety, Saggar said.

“If you’re going to be alone, let somebody know where you are, that way if you don’t return home on time they know where to start looking,” Saggar said.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation
Next story
UPDATE: Water main break in Central Okanagan causes massive flooding

Just Posted

UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Conservation Officer says people need to change behaviours to avoid destruction of bears

Chase RCMP see summertime spike in property crime

Thieves targeting fuel, vehicles and more in Chase, South Shuswap

Update: Unsafe U-turn to blame for collision near Chase

The crash took place on May 20 near Planter Road intersection

Clearcutting for subdivision a concern for councillor

City to prepare bylaw supporting secondary suites in proposed 40-plus lot residential subdivision

School district puts hold on alternative education program for Enderby, Armstrong.

Questions raised about effectiveness of in-classroom supports for struggling high-school students

Federal tourism minister announces new national strategy in Armstrong

Mélanie Joly announced funding available for rural communities and other parts of the new strategy

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

In photos: Classroom-raised salmon fry released

South Broadview Elementary students participate in fry release at Kingfisher Interpretive Centre

Okangan MP welcomes plan to fight human trafficking

Mel Arnold applauds Conservative plan for A Safer Canada

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation

Man seen throwing flammable substance in van, lighting it on fire next to home

Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

Kingfisher is hosting a series of field trips to release the school-raised salmon

Summerlanders urged to travel by bike

Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week run May 27 to June 2

UPDATE: Water main break in Central Okanagan causes massive flooding

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

Most Read