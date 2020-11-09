Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.

B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

A B.C. woman, who lives part-time in Kelowna, is pledging $5 million to the BC Cancer Foundation to advance tailored treatment solutions and cures for breast cancer patients.

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix made the larges donation to the BC Cancer’s breast team, that will be used for research into rare and hard-to-treat forms of the disease, including life-threatening subtypes that impact younger women.

The foundation builds on the legacy of Rix’s late father, Dr. Donald Rix, who made medical history as the first patient in the world to have a treatment based on the genomic makeup of his cancer.

“In the 11 years since my father passed away, progress has been made in leaps and bounds. When my father was facing his cancer, we went for consults all over the world, and it was only right here at BC Cancer where they had the technology, progressive thinking and willingness to take the leap into precision medicine as a part of care,” she said.

Cancer has impacted Rix’s life in more than one way, her husband Vancouver broadcaster Neil Macrae, faced male breast cancer, along with two other forms of cancer, that took his life three years ago.

According to Dr. Samuel Aparicio, with BC Cancer, Rix’s donation will support BC Cancer’s flagship breast cancer study, B-PRECISE.

“The study invites individuals facing breast cancer in B.C. to actively take part in research, with a focus on tackling unmet medical needs and bringing precision medicine to patients, in particular those with rare and hard to treat sub-types,” said Dr. Aparicio.

Sarah Roth, President and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation explained that in the last 15 years, BC Cancer has delivered world-first discoveries in breast cancer that have transformed the way the disease is treated today.

The donation was celebrated at the 2020 Virtual Inspiration Gala, in the kick-off to BC Cancer Foundation’s campaign to Break Down Women’s Cancers, raising a total of $8.2 million for breast and gynecologic cancer research toward a $20 million goal.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Cancer Foundation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CERB, extra hours and bottle returns: supporting overseas family during the pandemic
Next story
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Just Posted

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)
New options, new school considered by North Okanagan-Shuswap school district

Public input wanted for proposed reconfigurations of Salmon Arm schools

Shuswap Recreation Society strongly recommends people wear masks when entering four Salmon Arm recreation facilities, although participants are not expected to wear them when on the playing surfaces. (File photo)
Masks now ‘strongly recommended’ at Salmon Arm recreation facilities

Shuswap Recreation Society wants people to wear masks except while occupying playing surfaces

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Cole Schwebius #31 of the Kelowna Rockets stretches on the ice during warm up against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Rockets’ netminder Schwebius loaned to Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Schwebius appeared in 21 games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season

Vernon police dog Jagger helped locate a missing Spallumcheen child and Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Missing Spallumcheen child sniffed out by police dog

Jagger found missing child safe and sound

Residents social distance in the gallery of Salmon Arm council chambers. The public may provide input on the city’s budget at a public budget meeting which will start Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. (File photo)
Your priorities?: Citizens invited to provide input on Salmon Arm’s 2021 budget

Public budget meeting to take place tonight, Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

When you see amber, red or blue flashing lights on the roadside, slow down and move over to a free lane. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Slow down, move over for roadside crews: BCAA, Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP said there have been 13 deaths and 204 roadside injuries in the last decade

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

The Shuswap Film Society next feature film, Summerland, shows at the Salmar Classic at 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Contributed)
Coming soon: Recluse opens heart to evacuee during Second World War in film Summerland

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Ebenezer Vans was the first of the group of men in the 54th Battalion to die. He succumbed to Typhus, while in England. The Hedley men, organized by Alec Jack, purchased a headstone. (Andy English photo)
Historian brings colour to the lives of Similkameen men on the battlefield

The Hedley Boys – A Small Town’s Big Part in The Great War

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Most Read