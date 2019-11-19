A photo of the alleged damage caused by an Ideal Image technician to Danielle Jean Teena Nadeau’s leg. (Danielle Nadeau/Facebook)

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

A Vancouver woman is suing a laser hair removal company for causing her severe pain and permanent scarring as a result of the treatment.

In a civil suit filed at B.C. Supreme Court on Nov. 12, Danielle Jean Teena Nadeau alleged she was left with scars and in severe pain after she paid an Ideal Image MedSpa in Vancouver for laser hair removal on her legs and bikini area.

Nadeau’s claim states she had her laser hair removal with a technician, dubbed Jane Doe in court files, on June 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Ideal Image’s 2825 Granville Street location.

Nadeau said this was the eighth session in her leg and bikini hair removal, but the first time she was treated by this technician.

Court documents allege the technician did not perform a patch test or ask Nadeau any questions before starting the treatment.

Nadeau felt “far more pain” than usual during the treatment and alleged that when she told the technician about the pain, Jane Doe appeared “unconcerned.”

Nadeau alleges she experience “severe pain” in her legs and genital area throughout and after the service but states that when she returned to Ideal Image later that evening, she was told to just call the manager.

At 11 p.m., Nadeau said she headed to Vancouver General Hospital for help.

Nadeau alleges she suffered severe laser burns to her legs and genitals, as well as permanent scarring in those areas. She also claimed to suffer from anxiety, depression, loss of self-confidence and embarrassment as a result of her injuries.

Nadeau is seeking general and special damages, as well as compensation for past and future wage loss, future help and other funds.

Ideal Image has not filed a response and none of the claims have been proven in court.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence
Next story
Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for man who killed Belgian tourist

Just Posted

Kids Christmas shopping event coming to Salmon Arm

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

Shuswap families bring home medals from Calgary karate tournament

The Summit Open Martial Arts Challenge was good to martial artists from Salmon Arm and Sicamous

South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

CSRD hosting Nov. 19 public meeting for retail outlet planned for Blind Bay Village Grocer property

Show will go on in honour of Shuswap musician Willy Gaw

Fundraising concert at North Shuswap Community Hall to support family

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Moose incident took place on Nov. 7

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Jesse Mason was granted bail this morning, co-accused Josef Pavlik’s bail was denied

Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Okanagan Science Centre matching donations until Dec. 1

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

Shuswap history in pictures: Break out the snow shovel

Clint Fish clears snow from the sidewalk in front of Talisman Books… Continue reading

Most Read