FILE - The Olympic rings are seen during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

B.C. won’t bid on 2030 Winter Olympics

Bid was forwarded by an Indigenous-led team for the first time in history

B.C. is bowing out of the race to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, which would have forwarded the first Indigenous-led bid in history.

The province has been considering a bid put forward by four First Nations, Vancouver and Whistler for the last year, but announced Thursday (Oct. 27) it doesn’t believe now is the right time.

“I know that the prospect of hosting these Games is exciting to athletes and sports fans. However, the province has the responsibility to weigh the benefits with the costs and possible risks of the project. There are billions of dollars in direct costs, and potential guarantee and indemnity liability risks on this project that could jeopardize our government’s ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now,” Lisa Beare, minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, said in a statement.

The bid, driven by the Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, would have been the first one made by an Indigenous-led team in Olympic history. The games would have been hosted in Vancouver and Whistler.

Beare said Thursday she commends the leadership of the four First Nations and remains committed to putting reconciliation into action.

She said the province will be focusing on hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 Invictus Games. Beare said they expect the two events to bring economic benefits to the tourism sector “for the next decade and beyond.”

READ ALSO: Indigenous-led bid for 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Whistler moving ahead

