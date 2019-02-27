B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Surrey-based youth soccer club Coastal FC has suspended one of its coaches amid allegations of past abuse brought forth by a former high-level soccer player.

In an online web post published earlier this week, numerous allegations of inappropriate conduct are made against the coach. The allegations predate his time coaching at Coastal FC.

On Tuesday night, the soccer club posted a notice to members on its website stating that “in the last 24 hours we have been made aware of allegations relating to a coach at Coastal FC.”

“While these allegations pre-date his time at Coastal FC, the nature of them are of the deepest concern, as we strive to create a healthy and safe environment for all of our members,” the message continues.

“We are seeing this information for the first time. We were not privy to any of this information at any point during the application and appointment process of the coach in question. As an immediate response to these allegations and to ensure that child/player protection is our top priority, we have suspended the coach in question, pending a more thorough investigation and to establish the facts.”

On Wednesday morning, Coastal FC executive director Chris Murphy re-iterated to Peace Arch News that “we had no knowledge” of the allegations prior to the coach joining the club a number of years ago, but that the safety and well-being of all club members was up the utmost importance.

All coaches at Coastal FC undergo criminal record checks, he added.

“The priority is making sure that we don’t put kids at risk – or anyone, for that matter, and that’s why we’ve chosen to take the course of action that we have,” he said.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on

Comments are closed

Previous story
Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Just Posted

Dead deer indicates seasonal movement of predators

Cougars, wolves and coyotes one step behind prey seeking food in valley bottoms

Residents to receive three-pack of bins for composting, recycling

City awards contract for containers, includes kitchen catcher, food waste cart, recycle bin

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sunshine abounds and a dust warning for one Okanagan city

Expect to be cold and that there’s some Vitamin C.

Residents share good reasons for immunization

Two families dealing with debilitating diseases offer stories of fear and pain

Guns stolen in Christmas Day break-in found in Calgary

Rifles taken from rural home near Sicamous recovered, Calgary woman charged

Cougar caught on camera near Okanagan school

Samantha Becker has alerted the Conservation Office after cougar sighting outside her house

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Column: Changing lifestyles requires change of eating habits

Healthy Bites by Serena Caner

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

Penticton’s Okanagan School of the Arts wrapping up operations

OSA board says there isn’t enough funding to continue

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

SAS wrestlers make podium finish in zones and provincials

Young competitors speak to what keeps them passionate about the sport

‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Researchers aim to identify and break down barriers that socially isolate people with dementia

Most Read