Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)

Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

An online fundraising campaign is underway for an Abbotsford couple whose baby had to be delivered early when the mom became critically ill with COVID-19.

The GoFundMe campaign was started Thursday (Nov. 12) in support of Dave and Gillian (Gill) McIntosh, who were expecting their second child on Nov. 25.

Gill, who works in sales at a Surrey screening equipment company, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 6 – it’s not known how she contracted it – and was admitted to hospital a few days later when her breathing became more difficult.

By Tuesday (Nov. 10), her condition deteriorated to the point where she required a ventilator to breathe. The decision was made to deliver the couple’s baby boy by C-section that evening.

Now, the baby is in the neonatal intensive care unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, while Gill remains on life support. Dave and the couple’s daughter are quarantining at home.

ALSO READ: One of every 420 Fraser Valley residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

Corina Rochon, a longtime friend of the couple, started the GoFundMe campaign to support the family. Dave will be unable to work at his job as a machine operator for a Langley company while he cares for the baby and their three-year-old daughter until Gill is well enough to come home.

Rochon said funds raised from the campaign will go towards diapers, formula, the couple’s mortgage and other bills.

“We are all starting to realize the huge financial impact this situation has and will have on the family as Dave must stay home from his full-time job to take care of their kids,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Rochon, who works casually in the Abbotsford intensive care unit where Gill is a patient, told The Abbotsford News that it has been extremely difficult to see her good friend on a ventilator.

“I hope people start realizing that COVID is real, it is serious, and it may not affect everyone the same way, but it isn’t worth it to risk the lives and well-being of others. Gill did not deserve this,” she said.

The fundraiser can be found by searching “Please help this family” at gofund.com.

ALSO READ: Tabor Home in Abbotsford now has 48 cases of COVID-19


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Gill and Dave McIntosh with their daughter. (Submitted photo)

Gill and Dave McIntosh with their daughter. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
School District 83, Salmon Arm RCMP look to put a stop to school bus red-light runners
Next story
Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

Just Posted

The majority of Salmon Arm Council gave the nod to a request to allow the BC Métis flag to fly at city hall on Nov. 16 for Louis Riel Day. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Flying Métis flag this year unfurls concerns within Salmon Arm council

Some councillors worry about process and setting precedent for future flag flyers

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83, Salmon Arm RCMP look to put a stop to school bus red-light runners

Increasing number of drivers failing to stop for school buses when flashing red lights are on

More than 2,100 people in Salmon Arm have been in the dark since around 8:30 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020. (BC Hydro)
Thousands in the dark in Salmon Arm

Power outage affecting more than 2,100 customers Friday the 13th

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Felix Allen escorts his mother Christina Allen from the Salmon Arm cenotaph in this photo from the 1970s. Hector Wilson's name can be seen on the cenotaph above the cross of poppies on the bottom left of the picture. Photo courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Letter: Diplomacy must come before conflict

Conflicts post 9/11 have been costly in both lives and expense

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Most Read