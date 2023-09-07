(File photo)

(File photo)

Baby dies after struck by vehicle in Kamloops driveway

The one-year-old was taken to hospital but did not survive

  • Sep. 7, 2023 1:30 p.m.
  • News

~Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a tragic incident in which an one-year-old child died in a motor vehicle incident.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to the 1500-block of Ord Road in Brocklehurst on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at about 4:50 p.m. to assist paramedics with a call. There, paramedics were tending to the child, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in a driveway.

“The baby was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but sadly did not survive,” Evelyn said.

As the report involves the death of a child, the Kamloops RCMP serious crimes unit is assisting in the ongoing investigation. The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may be related and has not yet shared it with police is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-32329.

READ MORE: Kelowna man accused of murder after deadly ‘intimate partner violence’

READ MORE: ‘Nobody died’: Public view aftermath of wildfire that ravaged North Shuswap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Baby killedcar crashKamloops

Previous story
B.C. failed youth in care with bad info, may have failed others: report
Next story
School District 83 preparing to reopen North Shuswap Elementary School

Just Posted

A pickup truck police say was stolen in Kelowna remains on its side in a ditch along 50th St. SW on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna

Marlene Pukanich captured this photo of the Bush Creek East fire as it moved towards North Shuswap communities including Celista, where North Shuswap Elementary is located, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Pukanich said the photo “somehow doesn’t capture just how close big and rolling the flames were.” While some grass around the school burned, the Shuswap Emergency Program later confirmed the structure remained intact. (Marlene Pukanich photo)
School District 83 preparing to reopen North Shuswap Elementary School

Sean Coubrough, CSRD deputy regional fire chief, talks about the morale of his local fire department crews as the Bush Creek East wildfire tore through North Shuswap communities, taking with it the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Nobody died’: Public view aftermath of wildfire that ravaged North Shuswap

The Coopermans’ log home, which was built by the family 40 years ago, remained intact after the Bush Creek East wildfire burned through North Shuswap communities on Aug. 18. (Angela Laryea photo)
Viewpoint: 2023 brings cruel irony to back-to-the-lander Shuswap environmentalist