The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

Baby found in B.C. parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

Major crimes investigating, mother receiving care, support: Victoria police

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.

Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street.

An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.

As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.

RELATED: Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at Victoria parking lot

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
California man guilty of killing 3 after doorbell prank
Next story
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias

Just Posted

Josh Olson, who began his hockey career in Salmon Arm and Sicamous, rose through the ranks of minor and junior hockey to be invited to play on Team Canada at the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania April 14-19, 2023. (World Cup of University Hockey photo)
Hockey player whose career took off in Salmon Arm, Sicamous represents Team Canada

Rebecca Henz and Faith Thurston work for Student Works, which employs students in B.C. to paint houses and and complete other projects. Student Works is on display at the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Shaw Centre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Spring Home Show inspires seasonal renovation projects

Sicamous community members teamed up to clean up the district Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous community members team up to clean up

Allison McNeill, Canadian women’s national team and Olympic coach and Salmon Arm Secondary alumnus, coaches a basketball camp and the Sullivan campus in Salmon Arm for grades 4-7 on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap youth basketball players taught by one of Canada’s top coaches