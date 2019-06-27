First responders shimmy the door open to rescue the four-month-old baby after she was locked in a car in a Walmart parking lot on Thursday, June 27. (David Venn - Capital News)

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

A trip for some morning potatoes turned into painstaking several minutes as a Kelowna mother watched firefighters shimmy the doors of her Nissan open to retrieve her child.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, first responders received a report of a baby being accidentally locked in a car at the Walmart parking lot in Kelowna.

“Mommy’s shaking, mommy’s shaking,” the woman said, standing with one arm clapsed over the other, resting her chin on her fingers.

The firefighters tried to put the woman at ease as they worked at opening the door.

“We were here just last week.”

READ MORE: Ex-homeless Rutland man says supportive housing too close to schools

When the woman exited her car to get her baby from the back seat, the front door slowly closed, locking the baby in and the mother out.

Typically, one could simply open the door, but, as the woman explained, someone had broken into her car a month earlier, leaving nothing but dairy products, a cigarette lighter and a busted driver-door handle.

“They didn’t even take anything,” she said. “They just left a jug of milk!”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing senior has been found

The baby, only four-months-old, looked delighted during the process, never breaking smile as the mother entertained her through the window.

After five minutes or so, the door cracked open and the mother grabbed her baby, and held her tightly and rocked her back and forth as one firefighter smiled and said, “Do you mind putting your lanyard on your neck before we leave?”

She left without potatoes.

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre
Next story
Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Just Posted

Convoy of Waterway Houseboats a sad sight for longtime neighbours

Closure of houseboat operation considered huge blow to community

Salmon Arm mayor explains why some tax bills jump by $200

While municipal taxes increase by $80, taxes for other agencies jump by $115

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, risk of thunderstorm

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

UPDATE: Missing senior found safe

RCMP located Cathy Wilson Wednesday night

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

In photos: Learning Lahal provides fun and strategy for visitors to Pierre’s Point

The traditional stick game was part of Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Protestors rally for pets at Vernon courthouse

Rally outside while Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse inside

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Ontario town becomes tourist draw as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Funding allocated for Summerland storm sewer extension work

$80,000 added to project, bringing total to $145,000

Summerland Credit Union contributes to skatepark

Donation of $7,500 comes during credit union’s 75th anniversary celebrations

Most Read