In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Heavy rains on Wednesday, May 9 meant many properties along Salmon River Road were flooded between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

While some property owners are still sandbagging and pumping, others have had to give up the fight and will wait for the water to receded. This has been called a 50-year record level flood by many. It’s not known yet what the effects of warmer temperatures forecast for this weekend will have on the larger-than-normal snowpack.

