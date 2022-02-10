Backyard chickens, bees on Armstrong radar

City launches survey for residents about potential for allowing backyard chickens and bees within city limits

The City of Armstrong is asking its residents to take part in a survey about the possibility of allowing backyard chickens and bees within city limits. (File photo)

The City of Armstrong wants to hear from its residents about the birds and the bees.

A public inquiry period is being launched to see if the city should consider the keeping of backyard chickens and bees within the city limits as a permitted use.

The city’s current zoning bylaw does not allow backyard chickens (poultry) or the keeping of bees (apiaries) on properties zoned for residential uses.

“Staff have developed a survey for the purpose of gathering feedback from residents to understand whether there may be support to expand currently allowable uses within residential areas in the community,” said Warren Smith, the city’s community services manager.

The survey consists of 23 questions divided into four sections – general information, backyard chickens, keeping of bees, bylaw requirements, and enforcement and procedures. The survey is estimated to take less than five minutes to complete.

If you wish to complete the survey, staff request the public go online to the City of Armstrong website before the public inquiry period closes on Feb. 28th at 1 p.m.

If citizens wish to complete the survey but do not have access to a computer please contact city hall directly at 250-546-3023.

