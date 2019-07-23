Let’s Build Longer Tables, Not Taller Fences raised over $40,000 for the Foundry Kelowna and CMHA on July 12. (Contributed)

Backyard fundraiser raises over $40,000 for Foundry Kelowna, CMHA

‘The message was really about treating mental health like any other illness’

A Kelowna business held a fundraiser in a backyard to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna and knock down barriers around mental health.

The event dubbed Let’s Build Longer Tables, Not Taller Fences hosted by Innov8 Digital Solutions raised over $40,000 for Foundry Kelowna and the Canadian Mental Health Association on July 12 and featured music from Scotty Berg, a 12-year-old Kelowna singer, and country star, Aaron Pritchett.

“The message was really about treating mental health like any other illness; to support people that struggle,” said Katia Brosseau, director of marketing and client services at Innov8. “We had all of the tables arranged in one long set-up. Let’s Build Longer Tables, Not Taller Fences, and let’s support people with mental illness just like we do people with other illnesses.”

READ MORE: Kelowna comedians tell jokes for wildfire relief

Katia and her husband Andre Brosseau, president of Innov8, hosted the fundraiser in the backyard of their Kelowna home. Katia said when the donations started coming in it was a domino effect.

“The crowd got challenged to raise $20,000 to receive an extra $10,000 from an anonymous donor. (Innov8) sponsored all the ticket sales and 130 people joined the sold-out event and this amazing group of friends all individually donated a $1,000,” she said.

“We were just short of a couple thousand and Andre‘s boot went around the crowd to reach the $20,000 goal. Then Jillian Harris texted me to help reach our goal with another $1000. We did it! Another anonymous donation of $5,000 was received right after and all together we are at $40,000. An unbelievable magical night.”

Foundry Kelowna has recently relocated to a temporary home at Central School after a fire shut down the centre on July 9. Katia said this event was already being planned at the time the fire happened.

READ MORE: Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

READ MORE: Foundry Kelowna to close temporarily following kitchen fire

“I had a gentleman text me the next day that he had never talked about his mental illness to anyone, ever, until that night; he just felt so relaxed,” said Katia. “It was such a relaxed and open atmosphere. That’s the goal.”

You can find out more about Foundry Kelowna and Innov8 Digital Solutions at their websites.

Previous story
Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

It is believed the fires started by a lightning storm

UPDATE: Second collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm now clear

Emergency crews respond to motor-vehicle collision near Second Nations Road intersection

CSRD to seek public assent to borrow $1.77 million for park purchase

Formal opposition from 10 per cent of electors required to halt loan

Air ambulance called to Highway 1 crash near Tappen

The collision happened about 3:30 p.m. by James Road

Food trucks feed festivalgoers’ want for unique dining experience

Roots and Blues returns with variety of vendors, continues with recycle and compost program

Video: Crowd thrilled at S-Games in Sicamous

The celebration of two-wheeled transportation showed off daring athletes on all kinds of bikes.

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in the South Okanagan

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

It is believed the fires started by a lightning storm

Backhoe ‘burned to a crisp’ in South Okanagan

South Okanagan fire chief said the situation could have been a lot worse

Our history in pictures: The Ireland residence

According Salmon Arm Museum records, this image was taken in front of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Letter: Make CSRD directors’ term limit subject to alternative approval process

Writer upset by regional district’s recent “money pit” proposals

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Most Read