Bacteria levels prompts swim advisory for South Shuswap community beach

A swim advisory Caen Road Community Park, located at 1255 Dieppe Road in Sorrento, was issued Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (CSRD image)

Swimming is not being advised right now at a Sorrento community park.

On Monday morning, Aug. 23, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued a swim advisory for the Caen Road Community Park, located at 1255 Dieppe Road in Sorrento. The advisory was prompted by high bacterial counts found in recent routine water samples.

While the park remains open, swimming is not recommended.

“Caen Road Community Park will remain open for day-use, but users are advised against swimming due to this elevated risk,” reads an Aug. 23 CSRD media release. “Young children, for example, tend to ingest a lot of water when they are at the beach so they are at higher risk.”

According to Interior Health, there can be a number of reasons for elevated levels including wildlife, such as geese, causing an increase in bacteria levels. Weather can also play a factor, with temperature increasing bacterial growth.

The CSRD says water testing at the beach area is ongoing, and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels.

