A 52-year-old man who was badly injured on Nkwala Mountain while mountain biking Sunday. (hikingaddictions.com)

Badly injured mountain biker rescued from Penticton mountain

The 52-year-old was biking on Nkwala Mountain Sunday

Penticton Search and Rescue was called by BCEHS at noon to evacuate a 52-year-old man who was badly injured on Nkwala Mountain near West Bench on Sunday.

According to Penticton and District Area Search and Rescue, the man was mountain biking when he had an incident and sustained head and chest injuries.

Nine search and rescue volunteers responded to the call using two side-by-sides and the Jeep rescue vehicle. The victim was evacuated down the mountain (formally known as Gerry’s Mountain) and turned over to ambulance crews in the West Bench area of Penticton.

