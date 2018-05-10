Bail hearing carried over for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear in Vernon Law Courts May 14

An Armstrong woman charged with four counts of arson in relation to an inhabited property will remain in custody, for now.

Clad from head-to-toe in purple, 60-year-old Colette Leneveu sat quietly in Vernon Law Courts provincial courtroom 101 Thursday morning as judge Jeremy Guild carried the matter of her judicial interim release, or bail, hearing over until results from a mental health assessment are received.

“I think the matter should be spoken to,” said crown prosecutor Nina Johnsen. “I think further detention or possible release should be discussed at that point.”

Related: Arson suspect remanded in custody

Between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police responded to a call March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire beside a garage at one home and a back deck at another home located down the street. Both fires were extinguished prior to extensive damage being done.

While responding to those two calls, RCMP said they learned that another alleged arson had just occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.

Related: Arrest made in Armstrong arson fires

Leneveu is slated to appear in provincial courtroom 201 for a judicial interim release hearing May 14.

None of the charges against Leneveu has been proven in court.

Related: Three fires in two nights treated as arson

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination
Next story
Salmon River breaches banks, bridge being monitored

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read