Bail hearing delayed for Spallumcheen man accused of murder

Jevon Smith’s bail hearing is put over to Oct. 25

A man accused of murder will have to wait three more weeks for his bail hearing.

Jevon Smith, 46, was charged with second-degree murder following the Sept. 20 shooting in Spallumcheen that killed Dakota Samoleski.

Smith was on the court’s schedule Monday, Oct. 4, but it was put over by request of his lawyer, according to documents.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called out around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area.

A search for the suspect’s 2008 blue Kia Sportage, led police to a body in the 4500 block of Enderby Road. Samoleski’s identity was released in court documents.

Police searched by ground and air with help from the emergency response team and found the vehicle near Armstrong. A police vehicle was damaged by the suspect’s vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Police believe the two individuals were known to each other.

Smith, whose court records date back to 2003, will remain in custody as his matter has been put over until Oct. 25.

