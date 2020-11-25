Penticton Law Courts

Bail hearing for Penticton man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement

Robert Sauve is facing more than 10 criminal charges

A Penticton man charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, assault and criminal harassment among other charges will find out if he gets bail or not on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Robert Sauve, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court via video conference from jail. Crown Garry Hansen said he would need about 40 minutes to speak at Sauve’s bail hearing “given the sheer volume and seriousness of the charges.”

Sauve’s defense counselsaid he would only need 10 minutes.

The 27-year-old was charged with sex assault, imprisonment, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm for an incident that took place on Jan. 14.

He was released on bail on March 4, but was sent back to jail after being charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and breach of his release conditions.

Earlier this year he served time for charges of forcible entry and assault, stemming from a May incident in Penticton.

Once released on bail again, new charges were filed against Sauve for assualt and breaching his release for an incident that occured on Oct. 11. He has now been serving time since the October incident.

In August, Sauve was sentenced to 60 days in jail for assault.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna airport worker tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; B.C. drug toxicity continues to increase

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,426

Author and environmentalist Jim Cooperman thumbs through a copy of his book, Everything Shuswap. All proceeds from book sales, which was produced in partnership with the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, will be donated to support outdoor learning programs. (File photo)
Shuswap author’s book a hit at Salmon Arm schools

Students learning about the region with author Jim Cooperman’s book, Everything Shuswap

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate suspected arson at Shuswap hunting camp

Suspicious fire took place by Scotch Creek forest service road on Oct. 24

(File photo)
Alberta woman facing assault charge after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Shuswap campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

A Shuswap couple reported having fallen victim to a family emergency telephone scam. (File image)
Shuswap couple fall victim to family emergency scam

Person claiming to be couple’s son said he was injured and in jail

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Central Okanagan Public Schools administration office in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 confirmed in 5 more Central Okanagan schools

All people who tested positive for the virus are self isolating at home

Penticton Law Courts
Bail hearing for Penticton man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement

Robert Sauve is facing more than 10 criminal charges

Revelstoke RCMP warn of scam after two people targeted in one day. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke RCMP warn of scammer pulling at heart strings

Two people in Revelstoke targeted in one day by person posing as a loved one

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

St. James Anglican Church, Armstrong, B.C. (Google Maps).
Prayer at North Okanagan council meetings a violation of religious neutrality: study

New study found 23 municipalities held prayer sessions at inaugural meetings in 2018, in violation of a Supreme Court decision

A worker at Kelowna Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. (File)
Kelowna airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

Individual, who works as a screener, was asked to self-isolate, at which time they tested positive

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

Most Read