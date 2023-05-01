Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore���s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)

Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore���s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)

Bail review rejected for Penticton man accused in double murder

Wade William Cudmore is currently in custody awaiting his trial in 2024

The man accused in a double-murder trial had a request for a bail review rejected ahead of his trial in 2024.

The proceedings of the May 1 bail review for Wade William Cudmore are sealed under a standard publication ban.

Cudmore is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double homicide of Erick and Carlo Fryer from Kamloops in 2021. Cudmore is currently being held in custody ahead of his trial.

READ MORE: Penticton double murder trial set for summer of 2024

The brothers’ bodies were discovered a month before Cudmore’s mother, Kathy Richardson, was found murdered in her home in Naramata.

Three Lower Mainland gang members have been charged for her murder following an investigation into Richardson’s killing.

Cudmore is co-accused of the murder with 35-year-old Anthony Graham, who has not been seen since a targeted shooting in Prince George in 2021. In November of that year the RCMP issued a missing persons report for him.

READ MORE: Third Lower Mainland gang member charged after arrests in murder of Naramata woman

Cudmore’s trial is currently scheduled for June of 2024 in Kelowna’s courts.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. double homicidedouble homicideDouble-murder trial

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Kelowna couple robbed of everything in Mexico
Next story
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek

Just Posted

Piper Jim Wright leads the Honour Guard at the closing of the National Day of Mourning gathering at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm on April 28, 2023 (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Remembering 5 workers in Shuswap who died from workplace injuries, illness in 2022

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District asks that the public watch for baby turtles making their way through the regional district office building’s parking lot at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE on May 2, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Turtle crossing: Babies pass through CSRD parking lot on their way to Shuswap Lake

Work crews prepare the new Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm for paving, with a grand opening set for May 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Council Report: Big projects coming to fruition for Salmon Arm

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has launched a survey inviting public input on secondary dwelling units and accessory buildings. The regional district is considering zoning amendments to help with the provision of long-term rental options. (CSRD image)
Secondary dwelling units up to 140 square metres proposed for Columbia-Shuswap electoral areas