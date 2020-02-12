Bait cars used to tempt thieves in Vernon

Theft from vehicles up more than 30 per cent in 4th quarter: RCMP

Theft from vehicles is up 31.5 per cent from the year before and officers are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and clear of personal items.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recorded 213 incidents between October and December — 51 more cases than 2018 — according to fourth-quarter RCMP statistics presented to council on Monday.

Coun. Kari Gares said residents are frustrated because “nothing seems safe,” noting the downtown core seems to be hardest hit.

No one area of Vernon is more susceptible to vehicle break ins, RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher said.

“Anywhere that someone wants to park and leave something in the vehicle is a prime spot,” she said.

Bait cars are one tactic used by RCMP to identify potential suspects and Supt. Baher said it has proven to be successful.

“They have been broken into and have been attempted to be stolen many times,” she said.

“This is a reminder to the public,” Coun. Gares said. “Please don’t leave anything that is visible.”

Supt. Baher said residents are urged to report any thefts from vehicles as soon as possible.

“When people let us know where things are happening, we can respond to those areas.”

