Bait vehicle nabs known offender in Kelowna

The man and woman were arrested in the early morning on Friday, Dec. 2

A known offender and a woman passenger were arrested by police after stealing a car that was left as bait by the Kelowna RCMP. (File photo)

Just like the cheese on a mouse trap…

In the early hours of Friday, Dec. 2, Kelowna RCMP were able to catch and arrest a known offender using a bait vehicle.

Just a few hours after setting the vehicle, police were notified it was in motion. They responded to the area of Dilworth Drive where they arrested two people, a man (driver) and a woman (passenger).

Upon searching the vehicle, RCMP found extensive damage to the car’s doors and ignition and a fanny pack with a taser in it.

The driver is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court, while the woman passenger was released with an attendance notice for a later court date.

“This is a great success story regarding a coordinated effort to counter property crime in Kelowna between the Proactive Enforcement Unit deploying the bait vehicles in hot spots and general duty officers arresting a known property crime offender within hours of deployment,” said Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Team Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

