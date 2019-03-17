Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Thousands trash glamorous Champs-Elysees

A Black Press Media staffer who was in Paris when 10,000 rioters sacked the glamorous Champs-Elysees on Saturday said the well-known avenue has been “totally destroyed.”

“It’s “very sad” said Jane Illiott of the Langley Advance Times, who filed these photos taken by Emily Ilott, of the aftermath.

“We were headed to the Arc de Triumph for our tour,” Illott said.

“The protest was still going on and we decided to leave the area and come back later. After our tour of the Catacombs, we headed back to the Arc de Triumph. As we came around the corner we came upon the destruction of the Champs-Elysees.”

“[With] riot police blocking every side street, we had no choice but to walk through the aftermath of the worst riot in the history of Paris.”

The metro was shut down and Illott had to find a taxi to get back to the hotel.

“We hurried out of the area as the riot police were starting to form up again,” she said.

“We didn’t feel unsafe, but didn’t want to linger.”

Reports from the scene said the violent demonstration by the “yellow vest” movement saw about 80 luxury stores, restaurants and banks looted and burned.

In one case, a fire in a bank spread to a residential building and threatened the lives of a mother and child.

Nearly 200 people were arrested.

 

Previous story
Kelowna hiker rescued from Canyon Falls Park

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Here comes the sun

Double digit temperatures will persist through the week

Kelowna hiker rescued from Canyon Falls Park

The Kelowna Fire Department performed a high angle rope rescue

Natalie Wilkie wins Silver at Para Nordic World Cup final

Salmon Arm skier helps Team Canada earn six medals in three days

Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts exhibit focused on songbird decline

Flight exhibit features Shuswap artists at the gallery until June

Okanagan man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Powder report: Sunny skies and little new snow on area mountains

Even on most local ski hills, temperatures are above freezing

Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Thousands trash glamorous Champs-Elysees

Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged bank robber

The man allegedly was armed and demanded cash from a teller

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s manufactured farmland crisis dies on the vine

Farmers no longer ‘persons’ to the Agricultural Land Commission

B.C. Court of Appeal to hear province’s oil-transport reference case Monday

The case asks if proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act are valid

Ethiopians hold mass funeral ceremony for crash victims

17 empty caskets were draped in the national flag

5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

More details have emerged suggesting similarities between the crash in Ethiopia and one earlier in Indonesia

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Most Read