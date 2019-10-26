Barbecue hosted for newspaper carriers in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm Observer’s publisher Andrea Horton and spouse Craig serve burgers during the carrier appreciation BBQ on Saturday, Oct. 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Micah Knutson has been delivering papers in the Salmon Arm area to 83 houses over the same route for two years. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Nadine Williams has been delivering papers over six routes for the past five years. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Ryan Soblbakken said delivering the papers gives him a sense of purpose and he enjoys the exercise. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
To show appreciation for its newspaper carriers, Salmon Arm Observer and Shuswap Market News staff hosted a barbecue to celebrate the work of carriers.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, a barbecue was set up by publisher Andrea Horton and spouse Craig in the parking lot next to the newsroom offices in downtown Salmon Arm. Approximately 30 carriers and their families arrived to enjoy the food and drinks provided.

One such carrier in attendance was Micah Knutson who has been delivering papers to 83 houses over the same route for two years. Knutson took the job as he wanted to make some extra cash to get the latest games for his Nintendo Switch gaming console. The job fits nicely with his schedule too as he is busy most days practicing piano and drums for his school band. Along with the pay and scheduling benefits, Knutson enjoys it when he gets gifts from the people he delivers papers to.

“One person on my route gave me chocolate for christmas once so that was nice,” Knutson said.

For five years Nadine Williams has delivers to six routes within Salmon Arm and enjoys meeting the people she delivers to.

“I meet a lot of new people on my route and they get to know me really well so it’s quite nice,” Williams said. “I think I’m going to keep doing it because it’s an easy job to do and I quite enjoy it.”

Ryan Soblbakken said delivering the papers gives him a sense of purpose and he enjoys the exercise. His three block route takes him about an hour to complete, delivering to over 70 residents.

Soblbakken’s caretaker Judy Wetherill said that he takes great care in delivering his papers.

“Right from the beginning he learned his route in a couple days,” Wetherill said. “He’s very conscientious of how the paper lands on the step and whether it’s covered or not.”

All told there are 65 carriers working for Black Press to deliver print product to thousands of subscription holders.

