Barbecues banned in Central Okanagan parks

Extreme fire danger prompts prohibition of open flames in public

Residents wanting to have a picnic in the park won’t be able to fire up the grill.

Barbecues of any kind are now banned in the Regional District of Central Okanagan parks and public spaces due to fire danger.

“Continuing high temperatures and dry conditions have resulted in a high to extreme fire danger rating, prompting the prohibition of open flames or barbecues, either briquette or propane, in district parks,” the district said.

Smoking, vaping or fires of any kind are not allowed at any time in parks.

Signs are posted at key locations in the community advising residents of the prohibitions and enforcement officers will be on the lookout for compliance.

“Please enjoy district parks and trails safely and keep the barbecue at home for now.”

If you see a fire in the community, call 9-1-1 to report it.

