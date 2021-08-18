Barn Dance among popular activities upcoming at this year’s Salmon Arm Fair

Sept. 10 - 12 fair will include the super dogs, jousting, exhibitions and all the other favourites

Dancers enjoy a barn dance in Alaska in 2019. This year a Barn Dance will be featured the Salmon Arm Fall Fair, both Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 10 and 11. (Michael Penn-Black Press)

‘What a wonderful night for a barn dance’ may be a common sentiment at this year’s Salmon Arm Fair, based on 2019’s success.

A Barn Dance will be featured both Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 at the fairgrounds.

In 2019, Barn Dance tickets sold out and, because capacity is limited, people are being advised to get their tickets early.

Presented by Ian Gray’s Salmon Arm GM, doors open at 7 p.m. both nights, with music from 8 p.m. to midnight. The Shawn Lightfoot Band will be performing Friday night while Saturday night will feature The Goods.

Tickets in advance are $40 per night and can be ordered online at salmonarm.fairwire.com/tickets.aspx.

They can also be purchased in person at Ian Gray’s GM dealership in Salmon Arm.

As an added bonus, tickets have an entry form for a draw for a trip for two to Las Vegas to catch the ultimate Barn Dance at the National Finals Rodeo.

Bar service at the Barn Dance will be run by Rotary.

