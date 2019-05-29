Barn fire in West Kelowna leaves horses unharmed

13 firefighters joined to fight the blaze

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a barn fire in the Gellatly Road area.

First on scene was Westbank Station who found a 20-ft. by 40-ft. barn which was engulfed in flames.

Crews from Lakeview Heights assisted with laying hose lines across the field and knocking down the fire.

Support was also provided by Rose Valley and Glenrosa fire crews.

In total, 13 firefighters alongside the RCMP and BC Ambulance attended the scene.

The fire was ruled accidental and believed to be caused by the use of a smoke device which was used to control rodents in the farming operation.

No horses were harmed by the fire in a barn which appeared to be used as a stable for horses.

Fire rescue reminds people fire danger has increased this week and the public is reminded to be extra cautious with any sort of device that could create heat or spark a fire.

Most Read