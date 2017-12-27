Barn lost in Enderby fire

No machinery or animals lost in Christmas Eve blaze

The Enderby fire department were called out to the rural east side of the community in response to a barn structure fire on Dec. 24.

The fire was reported early in the afternoon of Christmas Eve day at an access-challenged farm location.

An open-air structure had caught on fire and collapsed on itself before the fire department was able to arrive on the scene, located past the end of Logan Road.

“We could see the fire as plain as day but getting to it was a bit of a challenge because of the road access to the farm,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter.

“It was tricky to get to and by the time we arrived the barn had collapsed. There was some straw inside but no loss of machinery or animals. No one was hurt and the power to the barn had been shut off after the fire started.”

Vetter said a cost estimate on the damage to the building has not yet been completed.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students stand by classmate
Next story
Vernon home ablaze Wednesday morning

Just Posted

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Barn lost in Enderby fire

No machinery or animals lost in Christmas Eve blaze

Slain Okanagan woman and daughters to be remembered at vigil

“We wanted to make sure it didn’t go by without being noticed…”

Plane makes emergency landing in alfalfa field

Cold temperatures cause engine troubles for Shuswap pilot

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Vernon man a millionaire

Best Christmas present ever for 32-year-old

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

More than 300 celebrate at community Christmas dinner in Vernon

Together for Christmas organizers say same time, same place next year

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Swinging into the New Year with the Vernon Jazz Society

Ring in the New Year with the Okanagan’s premiere party blues band

Vernon home ablaze Wednesday morning

Occupant escapes early-morning fire on Highway 97

Most Read