A couple of barrels containing cooking oil were spilled in an alleyway on Wednesday afternoon. The environment ministry, RCMP and the City of Kelowna remain on scene to investigate the cause and continue the clean up. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

Firefighters, RCMP and city sanding truck responding

UPDATE 12:57 p.m.

A downtown restaurant near Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street has allegedly dumped a “couple of barrels” of cooking oil in the alleyway behind shop.

RCMP and the environment ministry remains on scene investigating, but fire crews have begun to pack up as most of the oil has been cleaned up.

The City of Kelowna will take over the scene to finish the cleanup and sanding.

It was reported the oil could be from multiple restaurants in the area.

ORIGINAL 12:44 p.m.

Several barrels of oil have spilled around the area of Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street in downtown Kelowna.

The Kelowna fire department is on scene and an additional truck is en route. RCMP have also been requested to respond as well.

Initial reports say the oil has spilled in the alleyways behind local businesses and some oil may have seeped into the drainage system.

The city sanding truck has been requested to bring enough sand to cover at least two blocks.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is on their way and more information will be provided.

