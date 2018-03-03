Bastion Elementary students rock out for a good cause in Salmon Arm

Students at Bastion Elementary School sing along with The Wilds during the Rock the Salish Sea concert on March 2. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Artist Response Team (ART), featuring Holly Arntzen, Kevin Wright and their band The Wilds, made a stop at Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm March 2 to perform a special concert with the help of Bastion students.

The concert, which prominently featured students from Bastion Elementary singing alongside The Wilds, is a part of ART’s Rock the Salish Sea tour. The goal of the tour is to engage young students with environmental issues at a young age through the power of music.

According to their mission statement, ART “specializes in music and entertainment that educates about nature, and responds peacefully to the environmental and social crises we find ourselves facing. ART’s mission is to shift culture, and help communities move towards sustainability, one song at a time.”

The students at Bastion have been rehearsing in anticipation of this concert for a good while now, excitedly delivering their lines alongside choreographed dances as parents, friends and family looked on from the crowd.

Isabelle Gervais, principal at Bastion, says her students were thrilled that they got to perform alongside a real, professional band.

The performance at Bastion was the first stop on the Rock the Salish Sea tour, with scheduled stops at six more schools before the end of the year.

