Fire sparked in a Wendy’s bathroom on March 28. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Bathroom fire causes evacuation of Kelowna Wendy’s

The Wendy’s on Hollywood Road reported smoke from the bathroom at 4:30p.m.

A small fire sparked in the bathroom of a Wendy’s in Kelowna at around 4:30p.m. on March 28.

Customers and employees evacuated the restaurant on Hollywood Road in Rutland after smoke was seen coming from the bathroom.

Firefighters were seen carrying a hose into the building before the fire was extinguished about 20 minutes later.

The RCMP and Fortis B.C. also attended the scene, and there does not seem to be any injuries.

