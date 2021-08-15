Baxter Bridge work east of Enderby affects traffic, pedestrian crossings

Select times for vehicles and pedestrians to cross Shuswap River will be in place Monday to Friday this week

The latest vehicle update for work on the Baxter Bridge at Ashton Creek east of Enderby has been released.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the structure will be closed to vehicle traffic Monday, Aug. 16, to Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. but open to guided pedestrian crossings every hour on the hour.

The bridge will be open for vehicle and pedestrian crossings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. though vehicles are limited to 25,000 kilogram GVW weight restriction. This is not an issue for cars and pickup trucks.

The span will again be closed to vehicles daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. but open to guided pedestrian crossings every our on the hour.

Work is being done as the government gets set to build a new steel structure over the Shuswap River.

The ministry plans another update on Thursday, Aug. 19.

