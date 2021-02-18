BC Ambulance, FortisBC truck and car collide on Spall Road

BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)
BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)
BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)

A BC Ambulance, a FortisBC truck and a small car collided at the intersection of Spall and Springfield Road, on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m.

At the time of the crash a patient was being transported to hospital in the ambulance involved in the crash. An officer on scene said the patient was transferred to another BC Ambulance.

Traffic is slow going in the area while RCMP along with firefighters and another BC Ambulance are on scene.

A compactor fell off of the back of the FortisBC truck almost striking the small car involved in the crash.

The driver of the car claimed the machine wasn’t strapped to the truck well.

“If that would’ve come through my windshield, I’m a dead person,” said the woman.

The machine appears to be a vibratory plate compactor, that weighs approximately 1,000 pounds.

The ambulance had to be towed from the scene.

There are reports of crashes across Kelowna after snow started to fall about noon.

Environment Canada is expecting about 2 cm of snow this afternoon and another 2 cm overnight.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap sees drop in new COVID-19 cases
Next story
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Just Posted

Ron Sleeman will be leading the Sicamous Eagles’ organization when KIJHL games resume following the current COVID-19 shutdown. (Sicamous Eagles Photo)
Sicamous Eagles’ new coach and GM look to the future

Gerald Bouchard is the new bench boss and Ron Sleeman has taken over in the head office

People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city’s Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm, Kelowna, West Kelowna rank top 10 most resilient cities in B.C. for 2021

BC Business magazine revamps its ‘best cities for work’ list for 2021

BCCDC data shows fewer new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 7 and 13 in the North Okanagan and Shuswap areas than were reported the previous week. (BCCDC Image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap sees drop in new COVID-19 cases

Data for Feb. 7 to 13 shows fewer new infections in Salmon Arm, Vernon and surrounding areas

Salmon Arm’s Nathan Plessis is working hard on more consistency on ice when NCAA hockey returns post-COVID. (Submitted)
Former Sicamous Eagle Nathan Plessis looks forward to return to NCAA roster

Plessis of Salmon Arm plays for Brown University Bears, season halted by COVID

Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison presented a virtual “state of the city” address for 2021 to the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Feb. 17. (File photo)
Attracting young families to Salmon Arm key to growth of community

Mayor Alan Harrison delivers state of the city address to chamber

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Lord Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company hired F.H. Latimer to survey our new town. Latimer, in the centre of this photograph, is working at the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. In 1901, Latimer produced a comprehensive study of a new water system for Shaughnessy, prior to the founding of Summerland. Historic photos and files from the Summerland Museum are now available online. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland Museum provides historic resources online

More than 10,000 records will be available for public viewing

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

Osoyoos border
U.S. lawyer accused of smuggling guns across Osoyoos border goes to trial this fall

Shawn Jensen has delayed his trial twice due to the pandemic and land border closures

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer administered naloxone, saving a man’s life Wednesday night, Feb. 17, 2021. (RCMP)
Vernon Mountie revives man suffering overdose

‘RCMP officers have administered naloxone 990 times since they began carrying it in 2016’: Supt. Shawna Baher

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/FILE)
23-year-old faces multiple firearms trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Keenan Ely has been released from custody on strict conditions, court appearance expected later

BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)
BC Ambulance, FortisBC truck and car collide on Spall Road

The multi-vehicle incident occured about 2:30 p.m. near Springfield Road

(BC CDC)
Weekly South Okanagan COVID-19 case count remains low

There were only five total cases identified in the area from Feb. 7 to 13

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Most Read