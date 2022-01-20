A health care worker is seen outside the Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on March 30, 2020. Hospital emergency rooms in Alberta are likely to assess complaints from First Nations people as less urgent than those from other patients even when their problems are the same, says a new study that looked at millions of such visits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A health care worker is seen outside the Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on March 30, 2020. Hospital emergency rooms in Alberta are likely to assess complaints from First Nations people as less urgent than those from other patients even when their problems are the same, says a new study that looked at millions of such visits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC CDC apologizes for confusion about COVID isolation guidance for unvaccinated people

Isolation time was briefly shortened to five days for everyone

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has issued an apology over the confusion it caused by issuing and then retracting COVID-19 isolation guidance for unvaccinated individuals.

The issue first arose Tuesday (Jan. 18), when the BC CDC shortened the isolation period for unvaccinated individuals to five days. That move halved the isolation time for the unvaccinated and eliminated the distinction between how long vaccinated and unvaccinated people must isolate for. The isolation period for vaccinated individuals was lowered to five days in December.

On Wednesday evening, the BC CDC changed the guidelines again, reversing their decision to shorten COVID-19 isolation time for unvaccinated individuals. The isolation time for vaccinated individuals remains at five days.

The BC CDC said that it understood that the changes led to confusion.

“We apologize for the web posting and changes that occurred yesterday,” the BC CDC said in a statement. “We also recognize people in British Columbia are frustrated with the ongoing pandemic, and they want and need clear communication on changes that impact their lives. We will strive to ensure there is a better change management process for future changes.”

READ MORE: B.C. CDC updates COVID isolation time back up to 10 days for unvaccinated adults

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Surrey, Abbotsford, Vancouver get first centres for homeless people
Next story
Woman found dead in Kelowna was safe at friend’s house hours before death

Just Posted

School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger praised Armstrong Elementary School principal Corrinne Langston for doing a “tremendous job managing a very, very difficult situation.” A two-day functional closure due to a staffing shortage began on Friday, Jan. 14, and was extended the following week to Friday, Jan. 21. (File photo )
North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees cautioned COVID-19 may push some schools online

Haldane Elementary School in Chase announced Thursday, Jan. 20, that due to a shortage of staff a functional closure would take place Friday, Jan. 21, when parents will be notified if students will return to in-class learning or move to online instruction on Monday. (Google images)
Staffing shortage at Chase elementary school prompts one-day closure

From left, Shuswap Food Action Society Melanie Bennett and Serena Caner, SASCU president and CEO Barry Delaney, Askew’s Foods president Claire Askew and Askew’s operations manager Dave Wallace show their support for the upcoming Coldest Night of the Year walk/fundraiser which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm residents warming up for walk in Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Silver Creek resident Pat Peebles has launched a petition in response to the spike in assessed property values seen throughout North Okanagan-Shuswap communities. (Facebook image)
‘Fight it’: Spike in assessed property values prompts Shuswap woman to start petition