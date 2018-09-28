BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Conservation officers in Vernon, dressed in black, helped rescue an injured white swan Friday.

A post to Twitter shows the officers putting the injured swan into a cage to be transported to the BC Wildlife Park for assessment and recovery.

BCCOS in Vernon captured this injured swan and transported it to the BC Wildlife park for assessment and recovery #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/ot3DuA0meZ — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) September 28, 2018

The post doesn’t say where the swan was located injured.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

