(File image)

BC Coroner investigating sudden death in Kelowna

A woman was found dead at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. on July 14

The BC Coroner Service is investigating the sudden death of a woman at a home on Springfield Road in Kelowna on Tuesday night.

On July 14, 2020, at 8:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. in Kelowna for a report of a sudden death of a 49-year-old woman.

At this time, criminality is not suspected in the woman’s death, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the BC Coroner nor RCMP will be releasing further information or confirming the woman’s identity.

