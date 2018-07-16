Spotlight file photo

UPDATE: BC crews respond to two new wildfires

Blazes near Allison and Osoyoos Lakes

.UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

Marla Catherall with the BC Wildfire Service is confirming the fire that broke out north of Osoyoos Lake is now classified as held.

She does not expect any further growth on the blaze.

BC Wildfire Service remain on scene assisting local fire crews.

Four firefighters, one air tanker and one helicopter are still on scene of the wildfire near Allision Lake. The blaze is estimated at .5 hectare in size and is believed to be human caused.

No structures are threatened at this time.

——————

ORIGINAL:

Provincial fire crews are responding to a wildfire Monday afternoon just northwest of Allison Lake.

The fire is approximately .5 hectares, and does not currently threaten any structures, according to Marla Catherall, fire information officer with Wildfire BC.

At 4:15 p.m. there were four firefighters on scene, supported by air tankers and a helicopter.

Catherall said the fire is believed to be human caused.

BC Wildfire is also responding Monday afternoon to a blaze north of Osoyoos Lake, with seven personnel and air support.

