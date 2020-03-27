Farmer Bob at the Farmers Market in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

The BC Association of Farmers Markets (BCAFM) has announced it will move to an online model to continue providing consumers with locally grown and prepared food products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important to support your community and each other during this time of uncertainty, and a virtual shopping trip to a farmers market is an easy way to get the groceries on your list and to buy BC, while ensuring physical distancing measures are being followed,” said Lana Popham, minister of agriculture.

“Moving farmers markets online will help ensure the health and safety of vendors and consumers, while still providing the same fresh and local food that families all over the province count on.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP make changes to lessen COVID-19 impact

The 145 BCAFM member farmers’ markets operating in British Columbia play a key role in many communities’ food supply and support the livelihood of many farmers and their families. These markets are eligible to receive funding to help transition to an online market platform, which will enable them to continue selling their food products to customers in their communities.

“The critical importance and resiliency of local food and farmers has never been clearer than now, and B.C. farmers markets are an essential retail sales channel for British Columbians to access local food and sustain the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and food processors across our province,” said Heather O’Hara, executive director for BCAFM.

”Our member farmers markets continue to modify their operations to ensure the health and safety of customers, vendors and market organizers alike, and in further response to COVID-19, our new BC Farmers’ Markets Online platform will offer a new shopping channel for the peak farmers market season this summer.”

READ MORE: Kelowna West MLA confident in Interior Health during COVID-19 pandemic

British Columbians are encouraged to see which of their local markets have launched online operations in the weeks and months ahead by visiting this link.

The B.C. government is also providing $55,000 to the BCAFM to cover fees for individual farmers markets joining the online platform and to set up their digital market store presence. Each participating farmers market will create its own virtual market store to best serve its communities.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 extends Vernon temporary shelter 3 months

Just Posted

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Salmon Arm bottle depot continues operation amid COVID-19 concerns

Workers required to wear protective gear, sanitization routine after drop offs

Chase public facilities closed due to COVID-19

Playgrounds and public buildings shut to slow spread of virus

Dancing through the pandemic: Dan’s top 10 songs to listen to in isolation

10 feel good-songs that are sure to lift your spirits during COVID-19

Shuswap search and rescue groups taking steps to address COVID-19 concerns

Both marine and land search and rescue organizations up and running

Morning Start: Bob Dylan’s ode to JFK

Your morning start Friday, March 27

Letter: Criticism of B.C. Premier John Horgan fails four-way test

Writer rebukes letter attacking leader of province’s coalition government

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Letter: Sustainable and equitable world needed to survive virus and its aftermath

Writer says now is time to find a way to carry on that is not dependant on growth

Over 50 Penticton cab drivers walk off the job amid COVID-19 concern

Local taxi companies have cut operating hours as drivers refuse to work due to COVID-19

RCMP seize drugs for second time in two months from Kelowna home

Police also found cash and stolen property at the residence

Letter: Many people to be celebrated during COVID-19 crisis, some not quite as much

Writer notes discrepancy between gas prices in Salmon Arm and neighbouring communities

Okanagan MLA confident in Interior Health during COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart said to have trust in the province’s health experts

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

Most Read