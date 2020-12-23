Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

BC Hydro says power has been restored for 99 per cent of customers affected by a fierce winter storm that brought heavy snow and strong winds to most of southern British Columbia this week.

A statement from the Crown utility says more than 240,000 homes and businesses were hit as the storm swept across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Lower Mainland and southern Interior on Dec. 21.

It says crews have been working around the clock since then, replacing downed electrical lines and damaged power poles, transformers and cross-arms.

All remaining customers were to have heat and light by the end of the day.

Restoration comes just as Environment Canada posted weather warnings for north-central B.C. from Haida Gwaii east to the Peace River region, although the area around Prince George is spared.

Winds gusting to 90 km/h are forecast for Haida Gwaii and the north coast, while winter storm and snowfall warnings cover the rest of the region, with forecasters predicting up to 20 centimetres.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

power outagesStorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

Just Posted

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins competed in this season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Slaying Dragons earns Shuswap sisters deal but no TV spot

Canadian Barley Tea Company founders share Dragon’s Den experience

Katy Ackerman and her children Ela and Emory Beadle pose for a photo with their new car which was given to them free of charge thanks to a group of local businesses on Friday, Dec. 18. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
Giving back: Video documents effort behind, impact of Salmon Arm car giveaway

Annual giveaway to assist a family in need benefited Katy Ackerman

RCMSAR Station 106 leader Rob Sutherland, left and Shuswap Lifeboat Society president Bruce Weicker receive a donation cheque from Shuswap Women Who Wine president Kailee Amlin on Dec. 18. (Contributed)
Shuswap Women Who Wine on board with marine search and rescue initiative

Money will go towards Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue boathouse project

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

The Sicamous RCMP is warning seniors about a sophisticated lottery scam which targeted at least three area residents. (File image)
Lottery scam targets Shuswap seniors

Complicated fraud failed to fool any of the local residents who reported it to police

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled by organizers. (Jaimee Jansen photo)
North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade nixed by COVID-19 concerns

Organizers cancelled the parade after RCMP advised they could be liable if COVID-19 measures were contravened

Roderick Hansen spent Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Penticton shovelling snow off driveways belonging to seniors and others who were unable to shovel themselves. (Contributed)
Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

35-year-old Roderick Hansen saw the recent snow as an opportunity to do something kind for seniors

6-six-year-old Orion Parisien-Wawea, who has leukemia, and his mom Sierra Book were gifted a new Nintendo Switch gaming console Monday Dec. 21, 2020 thanks to the giving spirit of a Penticton business owner that quickly spread throughout the community, leading to four other struggling families receiving gifts. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton’s giving spirit shines as donations for struggling families pour in

Six-year-old with cancer receives Nintendo; community rallies behind game shop to help more families

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

Even light load activities can trigger an avalanche. Black Press file photo
Avalanche closes Coalmont Road

There is no specified time for reopening

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

Most Read