BC Hydro works to upgrade a power pole. (File photo)

BC Hydro to mandate COVID vaccines for employees, contractors

Employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 22, contractors by Jan. 10, 2022

All employees and contractors at BC Hydro work sites will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Crown corporation announced Thursday (Oct. 7).

Employees will have until Nov. 22 to be fully vaccinated. BC Hydro said that the date was chosen to align with the immunization deadline set by the province for public service employees and to allow enough time for its own workers to get fully vaccinated.

Contractors and consultants will have until Jan. 10, 2022, to be fully vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate will apply 6,00 employees and to anyone working at locations like Site C, which has been home to multiple outbreaks throughout the pandemic.

This is just the latest vaccine mandate to be announced in recent days. This week alone, proof of vaccination requirements have been announced for B.C. and federal public service employees, those in federally regulated workplaces and for plane and train passengers in Canada.

READ MORE: RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

READ MORE: B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

READ MORE: B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Next story
Water restrictions turned off in rural Lumby, Enderby and Grindrod areas

Just Posted

Non-profits such as the Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society have struggled to find and keep volunteers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (Shuswap Family Centre image)
Vanishing volunteers: Shuswap non-profits struggle to find help since pandemic hit

Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall is returning to limited in-person meetings beginning with the city’s development and planning services meeting on Oct. 12, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council meetings return to face-to-face format

Salmon Arm firefighter Carmen Guidos stands with Jaylene Bourdon and Niki Wiersema from the SAFE Society, which will be giving away smoke detectors at the society’s Human Connection Hub as a collaboration between the Salmon Arm Fire Department and the SAFE Society. (Photo contributed)
SAFE Society partners with Salmon Arm Fire Department to provide smoke alarms

Gabe Iaccino receives instruction from the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s Winston Pain at the Askew Tennis Centre on Oct. 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Young Salmon Arm students give tennis a try