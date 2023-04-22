BC Hydro will begin work relocating services in preparation for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project’s construction, with possible channel water traffic closures tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Government of British Columbia image)

BC Hydro work to disrupt water channel traffic under R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

Six closures lasting 10 minutes each tentatively scheduled for July 19

Slight delays to water traffic on the Sicamous channel will come with BC Hydro’s service relocation work beginning this summer.

Three conductors are being installed by BC Hydro as part of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge construction replacement project, and transmission lines around the site will be relocated to allow room for building.

BC Hydro informed council it is tentatively looking to carry out these services on Wednesday, July 19. At the April 12 Committee of the Whole meeting, council members discussed the disruption to traffic this would cause in the channel.

The work would require the channel to be closed for up to six, 10-minute intervals during the day transmission line cables and poles are pulled across the channel.

Councillors were concerned about the work being done on a day in the middle of the busy summer season, but did note BC Hydro had “done its research” as Sicamous houseboats doesn’t sail on Wednesdays.

Council stressed the importance of communication between the district, the marina and BC Hydro, and will try to ensure work gets done as early as possible in the morning to minimize disruptions.

More information will be available once the channel closure’s date and times are finalized.

