BC Liberal leader rebukes candidate comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has publicly denounced one of his candidates for comment made about birth control.

Laurie Throness, running for re-election in Chilliwack-Kent, answered a question in a private all candidates meeting that was held via Zoom on Oct. 14.

The BC NDP are planning to provide free contraception if they gain power again. In the meeting, Throness first said that he didn’t agree that it should be prioritized over other medical costs, such as surgery. But then he went on to answer further.

“And the other thing that I feel about this is that it contains a whiff of the old eugenics thing where, you know, poor people shouldn’t have babies,” he said. “And so we can’t force them to have contraception so we’ll give it to them for free. And maybe they’ll have fewer babies. So there will be fewer poor people in the future. And to me, that contains an odor that I don’t like. And so I don’t really support what the NDP is doing there.”

A video clip was sent out to media on Thursday with a video clip from that meeting, without identifying who was facilitating the meeting.

It prompted a swift, public reply from the party leader, posted on Twitter.

“Let’s be clear, I support government providing free contraception to anyone in B.C who wants it,” Wilkinson tweeted. “What Laurie Throness said was wrong and against my position as leader of this party. I will be making this very clear to Laurie when we next speak.”

Selina Robinson, BC NDP candidate Coquitlam-Maillardville, has also tweeted about Throness’ comments, and will be making a statement to the media later today.

READ MORE: Throness defends himself on conversion therapy during Chilliwack-Kent meeting

READ MORE: B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

@CHWKcommunity

jpeters@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020