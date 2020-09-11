BC Liberals name Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo environment and parks critic

Kyllo takes on the job vacated by Kamloops MLA Peter Milobar

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo was named a the opposition critic for environment and parks on Sept. 10. (File Photo)

As the Liberal Party opposition in the B.C. Legislature shuffles their critics ahead of the next session, Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo has a new role.

On Sept. 10 BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announced Kyllo will be the new critic for environment and parks. Kyllo inherits the post from Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar, who was given the Labour Critic job.

“Our province’s billion-dollar tourism industry is built upon people coming to enjoy the breathtaking forests, lakes, and mountains we have here in B.C.,” said Kyllo.

Kyllo added that in his opinion the NDP has strayed away from using a science-based and community-led approach to deal with environmental matters in recent years. He added that the opposition needs to hold the government accountable and restore a balance between sustainable resource development, environmental policy, and community engagement.

“Greg has been a champion for his community for years, and I look forward to seeing him bring that same passion and dedication to holding this government accountable in his new role,” added BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone will be retaining his role as critic for Municipal Affairs, Housing and TransLink.

According to Wilkinson, the various role changes in the Liberal caucus will build on the letters and policy suggestions introduced by the opposition in recent months. The overall goal of the policy suggestions is to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.


