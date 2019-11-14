BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

BC Liquor Stores will soon be switching to paper bags only – a move set to remove 22 million plastic bags from distribution annually across its 197 store locations.

The province has chosen Richmond-based Bulldog Bag Ltd. to be the ongoing supplier of the new plastic-free bags, the Liquor Distribution Branch confirmed in a news release Thursday. Each bag will be made up of a minimum of 40 per cent recycled materials and be compostable.

Customers will be charged 10 cents to use the new bags as a way to encourage consumers to use their own reusable bags. Vancouver Island stores will make the switch on Nov. 25, followed by stores in Metro Vancouver in February and the rest of the province converting to the new bags by March.

ALSO READ: Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

In the meantime, stores will be handing out one free reusable bag per customer until supplies last.

The decision to expand the paper bag program province-wide is based on the success of similar programs launched in stores in Victoria, Tofino, Ucluelet, Salmon Arm and Cumberland earlier this year.

More than 40 per cent of plastic products are used only once, according to the province.

ALSO READ: B.C. wants feedback on plans to ban, reduce and recycle plastics

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.
Next story
South Okanagan woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Golf Club sold to consolidator GolfNorth Properties

Decision to sell unanimously approved by club’s board of directors

Shuswap Community Foundation grants support youth projects

Karen Angove Endowment Fund to benefit Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society

Shuswap resident seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Real-time monitoring shows radon concentration just within federally accepted guideline

Salmon Arm family doctor shortage putting health-care needs at risk

City clinics report having long wait lists, not accepting new patients

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Malakwa woman still in the running for winning American baking show

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian competing on the Holiday Baking Championship

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Salmon Arm businesses tipped off to Black Press advantage

Black Press Media hosts day of presentations for local business representatives

Larch Hills Nordic Society welcomes new operations manager

Karen Tanchak looking forward to working with volunteer executive, greeting cross-country skiers

Salmon Arm Silverbacks return to top spot in Interior Division

Wednesday night’s game ends in 4-3 loss for Penticton Vees

SilverStar to open Nordic trails Saturday in North Okanagan

25 km of groomed trails are ready to explore by cross-country skiers

Most Read