The Hall of Fame gala takes place Oct. 7. (Submitted)

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Two Okanagan hospitality leaders are set to be recognized for their contributions to the industry.

The BC Restaurant Hall of Fame has announced its newest inductees: Manuel Ferreira of Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek, and Stephen Cipes, founder and owner of Summerhill Pyramid Winery in Kelowna.

“Manny and Stephen make us proud to recognize their excellence, professionalism and determination through induction into the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame,” said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association (BCRFA).

“The restaurant industry is something that must always change and grow. I am honoured to celebrate leaders like these, who specialize in training the next generation, who pass on their passion through their pride and hard work and who so strongly connect with the bounty of our province.”

Ferreira and Cipes join a long list of Okanagan chefs recognized by the hall including chef Bernard Casavant and chef Rod Butters (RauDZ Restaurant Group), Christine Coletta (Okanagan Crush Pad), Franco Coccaro (La Bussola), Sandra Oldfield (Elysian Projects) and Harry McWatters (Encore Vineyards).

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals. The BCRFA donates a portion of the evening’s proceeds to the BC Hospitality Foundation.

The induction event is slated for Oct. 7 at the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver and early-bird tickets are now available at bcrfa.com.

